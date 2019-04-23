Eleven food stations eleven cuisines

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

As soon as a target is met, the goal post is shifted further ahead to achieve another agenda. This reoccurs as a demanding loop of continuous innovation and revolution to survive against the compelling competition in testing dining times today. Brigade de cuisines are exploring exhaustive menus, all in a bid to be on top of the game, a recent example of which is The Marketplace. An army of chefs works behind the 11 small restaurants within one umbrella, making this endeavour a unique buffet restaurant with several thematically designed eateries.

Diners today want more. They’re not willing to stop at the usual white-table sit-down restaurant with a traditional a la carte menu to appease. Acknowledgement of diversity and variety have become the norm among diners. As The Marketplace honours that with its 11 food stations, the message has clearly been executed by the creators of this food opera, Shivam Sehgal, and Varun Puri.

The Kung Fuud is a Sushi station with house special Sushi Dynamite Roll, and do-it-yourself meal bowls. At the Ciao Europa station, you get to make your own pasta. The in-house baked breads aren’t to be missed. Yalla Yalla is the Lebanese food stop with falafels and shawarmas as must try. There is the Brooklyn Bridge bursting with American favourites such as hearty burgers and wood-fired pizzas, fries and a nuggets bar. Hungry Monk sizzles with Pan-fried dumplings, Schezuan veggies, Shanghai chicken, and a lot more. Angeethi sends out whiffs of North Indian flavours with biryanis, galoutis, curries and tandoori specials.

Within these, there is, what we thought, a real coming of age offering, that of Utsav. Every month the counter rotates with different regional cuisines. With regional food finally rising with its history and culture as determining factors for rare recipes, The Marketplace does its bit to embrace geographical diversity through this station.

Moving on, there is Supreme Chaat with quick street snacks such as golgappas and palak patta chaat. Paan Banaras Wala offers a variant for all tastes, while Shugga station displays Indian desserts. Finally, there is Mrs Sippy, owned by Mrs Sippy, a sarcastic 30-year-old woman who loves to concoct a tipsy tale.

A bit of this and a bit of that. The Marketplace hustle a good food show.