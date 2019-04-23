Game of Thrones T-shirts from Jack & Jones

By Express News Service

The Game of Thrones’ (GoT) fever refuses to subside. After restaurants throwing GoT-inspired feast, it is the turn of apparel brands to cash in on the craze. Jack & Jones, one of Europe’s leading producers of menswear, has introduced exclusive T-shirts having iconic emblems of all the houses of The Westeros.

The collection features three limited-edition T-shirts, each carefully designed to represent the Houses from the show. The limited-edition collection will be available at jackandjones.in, besides Jack & Jones stores.

GoT, an American fantasy drama television series created by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss for HBO, is an adaptation of A Song of Ice and Fire — George R. R. Martin’s fantasy novel series.

Since it first hit screens in 2011, GoT has made waves across the entertainment landscape, transcending the world of Westeros to firmly anchor itself in modern pop culture. Its current season, which started on April 15, is its eighth and final season.