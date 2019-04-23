Pregnant woman mowed down by speeding car in Delhi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A pregnant woman was crushed to death while her husband suffered injuries after a speeding car hit their bike in north Delhi's Jahangir Puri area, the police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening when Sugandhi (22), along with her husband Jitender (24), was travelling from Noida to Nangloi on a bike.

"When they reached near the Mukundpur flyover, a speeding car hit them from behind and fled the spot. Sugandhi, who was five months pregnant, was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead. Jitender is undergoing treatment," a senior police officer said.

"We have registered a case at the Jahangir Puri police station against the unidentified errant driver. We are scanning CCTV footage to identify the driver," the officer said.

Residents of Khichripur, Jitender and Sugandhi got married last year.