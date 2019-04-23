Protect your skin from pollution 

By Express News Service

With the increase in pollution, many are looking for anti-pollution products. To help defend your skin, Nykaa Beauty has introduced its anti-pollution foundation, SKINshield in 15 shades. The brand claims that its triple active action and anti-oxidants, act as a shield against dust and icroparticles, which are the damaging effects of pollution.

It gives you medium to high coverage and the creamy texture gently smoothens all imperfections. SKINshield is said to be a luxurious, lightweight mattifying foundation that refines pores leaving a natural and seamless finish.

Talking about the product, Reena Chhabra, CEO, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Pvt Ltd said, “SKINshield Anti-Pollution foundation is a big launch for us, since it is the first anti-pollution foundation by an Indian brand. We have launched this foundation in 15 shades so that our Indian customers can get the perfect shade for their skin tone. It gives you a seamless finish and can be build up to get full coverage. It is definitely a must-have for all year round.”The product is available online at: Nykaa.com