This summer, go for herbal teas

Summer is the time when a hot cup of milk tea you so enjoy in winter loses steam. If you are not a coffee-lover like me and don’t enjoy carbonated drinks either, what options do you have? Many, I say. Listed here are five teas you can consume and enjoy in hot and humid months. These keep you hydrated, detoxify your body, help reduce stress, aid digestion and even fight insomnia.

What’s more, making them is easy. Add a few leaves to a cup of boiled water and leave it for five minutes. Strain and enjoy the drink. For added benefits, slip in a few leaves of tulsi. Avoid adding sugar, but if you need to have it sweet, add half-a-teaspoon of honey.

Peppermint Tea

This one has a refreshingly delicious, fresh and spicy aroma. This herb grows easily in kitchen gardens and doesn’t need much maintenance. Peppermint is a good source of vitamins A and C, iron, copper, calcium and manganese. Peppermint tea reduces stress, relieves menstrual cramps, helps you sleep better and also helps fights sinus.

Lemongrass Tea

A fragrant herb, lemongrass is a common plant you can grow in your kitchen garden. A great source of vitamin C, potassium, magnesium, it is also rich in anti-oxidants. Lemongrass tea is a light, stimulating blend with pleasant lemony flavor. Dried or fresh lemongrass can be used to prepare this tea that is good to treat bowel spasms, build hydration, improve digestion and numb menstrual pain.

Chamomile Tea

Though Chamomile is not native to India, it is now grown in J&K and UP. But this tea is easily available. It is rich in flavonoids, antioxidants, Vitamin A and minerals like calcium and fluoride. Apart from usual benefits, chamomile also has anti-aging and anti-inflammatory properties.

Green Tea

This one is brewed from unfermented tea leaves. Known to aid growth of healthy cells, green tea is of great use against cancers, including breast cancer, prostate cancer and colorectal cancer. Theanine, a natural chemical in green tea, has a calming effect on the mind. It is known to increase brain function and maintain cholesterol and dental health.