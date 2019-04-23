Home Cities Delhi

Timeless classics 

Celebrated designer Gaurang Shah on his latest Paithani collection, the styles this summer, and why saris remain his eternal sartorial choice

Published: 23rd April 2019 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Sharmistha Ghosal
Express News Service

For self-taught designer Gaurang Shah, who specialises in Jamdani weaves, saris will always remain his first love. The Hyderabad-based designer, who owes it to his parents for instilling in him a love for all things traditional, works with weavers from across India, including Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and West Bengal. His clothes are worn by celebrities, including Vidya Balan and Sonam K Ahuja. Here talks about his latest Paithani collection and why he doesn’t believe in sartorial trends. Excerpts:

Tell us about your latest collection?
My latest collection will be all about the new Paithani that just arrived from our looms and they are spectacular. 

The saris are in alluring colours. There are chocolate brown saris with gold zari weft with sunflowers. We will also reveal a violet warp with gold zari weft, and pink roses and navy blue with silver weft. Such Paithani saris have never been imagined before. Besides that, the eternal Jamdani weaves will also be available in our stores in varied colours, motifs, along with a wide range of choices from saris to outfits, to mix and match.

What are the colours, styles and cuts that are trending this summer?
This season, pastels and bright tones from mild yellow and mint green to deeper hues are in. Textures that are attracting a lot of attention are silk, khadi, organza and heirloom textiles like Banarasi, Kanchi, Uppada, and Paithani.

Any fashion tips?
Choose Indian wear. People will love to see you draped in attention-grabbing saris like organza with a border in silk, and muga and a pallu in satin that has different textures. You can also go for designer embellishments juxtaposed in different borders using varying yarn textures effectively. 
Try traditional Kanjeevaram saris, which have nice drapes, liberal use of gold zari, deep jewel tone colours as well as contrasting borders. Also go for a floor-length anarkali, lehengas, and ghagras with well-designed kurtis and cholis.

Internationally, what is the current trend?
Being organic and natural is the in-thing. Despite a leaning towards Western wear, the sari appeal continues to grow. 

What trends should a fashion conscious person avoid or follow this year?
I never recommend people to follow trends. Understanding your inner self, body silhouette and personality helps a lot in picking up the right piece. Be a trendsetter. Saris are classics. Trends will come and go, but a piece of the woven sari is timeless, a heritage handed down through generations.

Who do you think are the most stylish actors and why?
Vidya Balan and Kirron Kher are outstanding ambassadors of Indian jamdani saris. Both these fine actors have made the sari their signature outfit. For the modern-day Jamdani Indian wear, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is an icon.

What are your plans for the Fall/Winter collection this year? Last year, it had brocade and was opulent and traditional yet understated. How will it be this year?
It’s still in the concept stage, but as always, we will present unseen jamdani weaves on the ramp.

Any wardrobe must-haves for women?
A jamdani sari is a must-have. You can combine kota with jamdani weaves and chikankari embroidery, to create a picture-perfect look! Muted tones of browns and military greens suit the Indian skin tone. Go for a black kota with multi-coloured jamdani — it is a showstopper.

You collaborated with the Raja Ravi Varma Foundation and reproduced his paintings on jamdani weaves. Before that, it was Laxman Aelay. Any future plans to weave paintings of other artists on saris?
Right now, I am immersed in accomplishing the Raja Ravi Varma project and translating his 30 paintings using Jamdani weaves into saris. These saris will be  divided into three collections: women, godly figures and the stories of Raja Ravi Varma. It takes a lot of research, intensity and conviction from weavers to transform a great work of painting in jamdani weave. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp