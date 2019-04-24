Corporate cruiser

PRAVEEN RAJA By

The carmaker’s fresh-looking take on the Ameo is christened the Corporate Edition. It is offered in the Highline Plus MT variant with both petrol and diesel engine options. According to Volkswagen, this version has been designed to cater to corporate and business customers who are looking for a reasonably priced compact sedan that is both comfortable and frugal.

This car has been exclusively designed for the Indian market and since its introduction, it has gone on to do decent numbers. Customers have complimented the car for its build quality and fun-to-drive nature and it also known for the numerous segment-first features that it has on board. This includes the dual front airbags, galvanised steel body and ABS as standard. Further to these safety features and keeping customer delight in mind, the manufacturer is also offering the car with cruise control, rain sensing wipers, static cornering lights, auto air-conditioning and a dynamic touchscreen multimedia music system that also gets AppConnect.

It is being offered with the 1.0-litre MPI petrol engine as well as the tried-and-tested 1.5-litre TDI diesel. The brand is also offering the Corporate Edition with a range of value-added benefits that include service specials as well. In addition to that, they are also offering the Ameo under their 4EverCare program that includes a standard 1,00,000 km warranty, free roadside assistance for four years and three free services in the first year. Both versions come with a manual transmission.