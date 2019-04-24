Home Cities Delhi

Defamation: CM Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia & Yogendra Yadav face Non-Bailable Warrants

The case dates back to 2013 when the AAP was contesting elections for the first time. 

Published: 24th April 2019

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A court on Tuesday issued Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav in a criminal defamation complaint filed by an advocate.

According to advocate Surender Kumar Sharma, the complainant, he was approached by AAP volunteers who had asked him to contest the Delhi Assembly elections on a party ticket, saying Kejriwal was pleased with his  social services. Yadav was a member of the National Executive of the AAP till 2015, when he quit the party to launch Swaraj India.

Sharma claimed he filled up the application form to contest the polls after being told by Sisodia and Yadav that the AAP’s Political Affairs Committee had decided to give him the ticket. However, it was later denied to him.

On October 14, 2013, the complainant claimed that articles in leading newspapers carried “defamatory, unlawful and derogatory words used by the accused persons” which have lowered his reputation in the Bar and the society.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal issued the warrants after noting that nobody was present from their side during hearing. The court has posted the matter for Wednesday.
Opposing the complaint, the AAP leaders had submitted that cancellation or allotment of an election ticket is the prerogative of the party and the complainant had not divulged correct information as to the cases pending against him.

‘Will definitely be in the next hearing’

Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav said he would attend the court hearing once he was in the capital. “I was campaigning in Begusarai today and could not have appeared in the court. My advocate also could not appear due to unavoidable reason,” he tweeted. “Will definitely be in the court for the next hearing and offer apology for the lapse today,” Yadav added. 

