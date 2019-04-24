Nature interwoven with man’s eternal quest for true love 

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

National Scholarship artist Sukanta Das’s latest solo exhibition titled Abhisarika, displayed at Lalit Kala Akademi, weaves a world of fantasy that reflects one’s inner soul and desire to be loved. About his new works, the 45-year-old artist says, “The series is an attempt to decode true love between humans and nature. Both the male and female figures in the artworks portray love, affection, sorrow and desire.”

For Das, Abhisarika (Sanskrit term that refers to a lady who leaves her home to secretly meet her lover) represents women who are able to find true happiness on their own terms. “Unfortunately, society still holds the reign on women’s happiness. For once I wanted to represent women experiencing true happiness that they deserve without being put under the microscope.”

Das’s beautiful depiction of the female form through the fluidity of their movements and the sensual stances is what stands out. He also tries to contemporise the traditional Indian miniature form of art that he is so inspired by. So the mythological couple of Radha and Krishna keep reappearing on his canvases as the ultimate symbol of love and togetherness.

Like the many layers of human emotions, Das plays with multiple surfaces in the same painting. He also gives nature a pivotal role in his collection as he tries to connect all the elements on the canvas and make them one. The best example is this painting (inset) of a semi-nude female, who is ‘tattooed’ with Krishna playing the flute surrounded by vines, lotuses and other foilage, all across her back. The elements of nature seamlessly move on from her back to meet the peacock feather in her hand, and continue to the drapery behind her showcasing two rows of cows. “In my work, everything is related to each other as nature like a mother is nurturing. Nature makes us learn to love at each and every step. Thus, nature is a continuous part of my artworks”, says Das.

Despite using a minimal colour palette of primary colours – blue, yellow and red, Das’ works feel vibrant.

The exhibition Abhisarikais on display till April 26 from 10 am to 7 pm at Lalit Kala Akademi, Rabindra Bhavan.