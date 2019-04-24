Manu Gour By

Express News Service

Even before kicking off their Indian innings, Morris Garages (MG) have already promised us the Hector SUV. The company recently unveiled the MG eZS at a global event. The electric SUV is expected to make its debut in international markets soon and will be launched in India later this year. The local launch date will coincide with the introduction of the e-SUV in markets like the UK, Germany, Australia, Thailand and the Middle East. It is expected to have a range of 300 km on a single charge.

No doubt, MG has a lot riding on this product and they are bullish about how the global landscape is shaping up in the electric mobility space. The company already sells the petrol version of the ZS in different markets, but the more eco-friendly electric version is what they are hoping to drive in as a popular choice.

As for the product, it is a decent mid-size SUV that flaunts a sharp design and offers comfortable seating for five adults. While the brand has been tight-lipped about the electric drivetrain, we do know that it will be equipped with the company’s iSMART Next-Gen technology that takes in-car connectivity to the next level with its in-built features. The system allows you to control and access with just a touch or voice command and comes pre-loaded with some cutting-edge entertainment content. Incidentally, the iSMART Next-Gen system will be first seen on the Hector SUV which is scheduled to launch in June

this year.