Home Cities Delhi

Next-Gen technology

Even before kicking off their Indian innings, Morris Garages (MG) have already promised us the Hector SUV. The company recently unveiled the MG eZS at a global event.

Published: 24th April 2019 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Manu Gour
Express News Service

Even before kicking off their Indian innings, Morris Garages (MG) have already promised us the Hector SUV. The company recently unveiled the MG eZS at a global event. The electric SUV is expected to make its debut in international markets soon and will be launched in India later this year. The local launch date will coincide with the introduction of the e-SUV in markets like the UK, Germany, Australia, Thailand and the Middle East. It is expected to have a range of 300 km on a single charge.

No doubt, MG has a lot riding on this product and they are bullish about how the global landscape is shaping up in the electric mobility space. The company already sells the petrol version of the ZS in different markets, but the more eco-friendly electric version is what they are hoping to drive in as a popular choice.

As for the product, it is a decent mid-size SUV that flaunts a sharp design and offers comfortable seating for five adults. While the brand has been tight-lipped about the electric drivetrain, we do know that it will be equipped with the company’s iSMART Next-Gen technology that takes in-car connectivity to the next level with its in-built features. The system allows you to control and access with just a touch or voice command and comes pre-loaded with some cutting-edge entertainment content. Incidentally, the iSMART Next-Gen system will be first seen on the Hector SUV which is scheduled to launch in June 
this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Morris Garages SUV

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Activists rally against census citizenship question
Gallery
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at the gym. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are some rare photos of the 'Master Blaster'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp