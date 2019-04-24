Nominations: Done & Dusted

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bigwigs of the Congress and the BJP, including former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, folk singer Hans Raj Hans, and Olympic bronze medalist Vijender Singh, filed their nominations on Tuesday for the May 12 Lok Sabha poll.

On the last day of filing nomination, the election office received 229 nominations from 164 candidates. So far, it has received 493 nominations from 349 candidates. The last of nomination withdrawal is April 26.

Several candidates took out road shows in scorching heat at their constituencies before setting out for nominations.

Boxer and Congress candidate

from South Delhi Vijender

Singh poses for

camerapersons

The other candidates who filed their nominations on Tuesday are Arvinder Singh Lovely, former Delhi Congress chief Jai Prakash Agarwal, former Union minister Ajay Maken, Delhi Congress working president Rajesh Lilothia, former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra, sitting BJP MP from South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency Ramesh Bidhuri, and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi.

“I have memories attached to this seat (Northeast Delhi) as I had fought my first election in Delhi from this seat,” Dikshit said. When asked whom she considers a bigger challenge between Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and AAP candidate Dilip Pandey, the Congress veteran said she sees both of them as a challenge and her endeavour will be to win from this seat.

“No seat is small or big, and it does not belong to any individual. It belongs to the people of the constituency,” she said.

Gambhir, who has been pitted against Lovely and AAP’s Atishi Marlena from East Delhi, said he is focusing on winning and not on his rivals. “My aim is to make East Delhi one of the best parts of the city after winning the polls,” he said.

Vijender Singh, who is contesting from South Delhi, said he will focus on issues related to youth and sports. “I am genuinely concerned about employment, which I think is a prominent issue for the youth. And being a sportsperson, I am keen on working towards developing sports infrastructure. It’s time we had good infrastructure so that budding athletes can actually flourish,” he said.

Delhi is witnessing a triangular fight involving the Congress, the BJP and the AAP in this Lok Sabha election. All seven seats in the national capital will go to polls in the sixth phase on May 12.