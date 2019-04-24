The magic of porcelain and crystal

By Express News Service

The city witnessed the launch heritage Portuguese brands Vista Alegra and Bardallo Pinherio at the Ishatvam store, offering decor and tableware products crafted in porcelain and crystal with exquisite highlights.

Ishatvam, that is over 30 years old, has been a hub for young designers to brew innovative product designs. The brand believes in telling stories through its designs. Each product holds the perfect blend of old world values and the essence of good design which is both ageless and adaptable to a contemporary context.

With a wide variety of products ranging from furniture, soft furnishings, lamps, artwork, mirrors, silk flowers, accessories and accent pieces, the customers are spoilt for choice.

Ishatvam Store, 34 D, M.G Road, Sultanpur