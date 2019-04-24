‘There’s no perfect body type to wear an outfit’ 

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Designing cocktail gowns with exquisite cuts and silhouette is his passion and forte. Developing confidence in Indian women to wear Western dresses with aplomb is something fashion designer Ashfaque Ahmad has made his mission.

Ahmad, who has dressed celebrities like Gauhar Khan, Mugdha Godse, Sana Khan and others, recently launched his evening collection. Here, the designer gives us an insight into his shimmery gowns and what Indian women want.

The latest collection

It is designed to keep our signature style of rich fabrics and intricate surface ornamentation intact.

Whether it is a pre-wedding function or a red carpet affair, our cocktail gowns in flowing tulle, silk and heavy georgette are unmistakable and are sure to make one feel like the star of the evening.

The collection is handcrafted with elaborate embroidery and intricate beading work, keeping in mind the Indian woman who wants to represent the world and remain high in her fashion game.

Fabrics and colours

Net and georgette are all-time favourites with women, irrespective of weather.

We have used pastels – pink and peach – keeping summer in mind, and lighter shades for destination wedding outfits.

Designing for Indian women vis a vis their European and US counterparts

It’s always a challenge to design clothes for Indian women as there are restrictions in terms of the skin tone and body size.

Indian women are quite concerned when they are choosing a dress for an occasion as they have to move around with their extended family, including in-laws. So the dress cannot be too revealing.

Also, Indian women are quite conscious about their bodies. I always tell them that there is no perfect body type to wear a particular outfit, all you require is confidence to carry a dress.

Acceptance of evening gowns among Indian women

A lot has changed in the last five years as the new culture of wearing cocktail gowns for weddings has emerged.

Mostly, the bride’s side and even the bride prefers wearing a Western gown. Western gowns are increasingly being worn on anniversary and birthda celebrations.

Latest trends in Western dresses

Shift dresses and knee-length dresses in floral prints and simple comfortable silhouettes.

Fashion tips …

Don’t follow trends, wear what you are comfortable in. Take good care of your skin in summers by not wearing any fabric which isn’t good for skin.