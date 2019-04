By Express News Service

Simple yet breathtakingly beautiful is how Adwana’s new spring collection of jewels can be summarised.

This collection titled Candy Crystals is inspired by bright, colourful candies you enjoyed as a child.

It features earrings, rings and elegant bracelets in a myriad of hues crafted in sterling silver and studded with Swarovski crystals to form attractive, timeless pieces.

This simple concept of candies gives a modern, yet fashion-forward twist to classic jewellery design.