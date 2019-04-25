City adds one more slice of Punjab

Sharmila Chand By

Express News Service

The capital gets its sixth ‘Punjab Grill’ and this one is at Connaught Place. Well-lit with ambient lighting, the eatery is furnished in cream and beige tones. Chef Vijay Sethi, Head Chef at Punjab Grill, says the space, like the previous five outlets, will continue to promote Punjab’s rich culinary tradition and essence of the region that is known for its richness, warmth and hospitality.

He explains why their signature dishes are worth sampling. For instance, the Tandoori Guchchi, he says, involves stuffing Kashmiri morels with cheese and milk solids, and a bit of green cardamom, then dunked in cream and cashew mixture and finally sent to roast in tandoor. Dahi Moongfali De Kebab combines hung curd, cottage cheese and milk powder, and peanuts for crunchy experience.

Dal Punjab Grill occupies the pride of place on the menu. “It is our speciality, and to make it different from the usual preparation we use whole urad dal tempered with tomato puree, kastoori methi, butter cream, and cumin powder.” The classic Norwegian salmon is a given a Punjabi twist as it is marinated with a mild blend of dill leaves and honey, and dry roasted in the tandoor to evolve as Salmon Tikka.

Their bestselling dish is the, Murgh Tikka Punjab Grill where chicken thighs are marinated with ginger garlic, powdered spices and curd, and cooked in the tandoor. “The marination is the key to great flavours, and that’s the secret of how we make it special.”Other highlights include Murgh Tariwala, Nalli Gosht, Guchchi Malai Curry, and Nimbu Makhkhan Te Jheenga to be enjoyed with a range of freshly baked breads from Punjab Grill’s ‘Naanery’.