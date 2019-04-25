Congress has a direct fight with BJP in Delhi, doubt Kejriwal's intention: PC Chacko

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader PC Chako Thursday said his party will have a direct fight with the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections and asserted that the possibility of a triangular contest is "slowly disappearing" in the national capital.

The senior Congress leader also raised doubts about AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's seriousness in defeating the BJP. Chacko said the Congress was getting a good response after the party fielded its candidates for all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, which goes to polls on May 12.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) Thursday introduced its candidates before the media at its party office here. Talking to reporters, Chacko said he has "doubts" about Kejriwal's seriousness to defeat the Bhartitya Janata Party in Delhi.

"Earlier, we thought there is a triangular fight in Delhi, but (the possibility) of a triangular fight is disappearing slowly in Delhi. We have a direct fight with BJP in Delhi," the party's general secretary in-charge of Delhi said.

Asked about the possibility of any alliance between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party even after both parties announced its candidates, Chacko said that it is now a closed chapter.

"It is difficult to get the AAP into confidence because we have doubts about Kejriwal's intention. Without any reason, he (Kejriwal) stepped back that is why we still have doubt about him being serious in defeating the BJP," the Congress leader said.

Asserting that there will be no split of anti-BJP votes in Delhi, he said in the entire country, there is fight between the Congress and BJP.

"Anti-BJP votes will come to Congress. In the entire country, there is fight between Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi and in view of this, there will be no split of votes," Chacko also said.

For the May 12 Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, Congress has fielded former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit from north-east Delhi, boxer-turned-politician Vijender Singh from South, Rajesh Lelothia from north-west, Jai Prakash Agarwal from Chandi Chowk, Arvind Singh Lovely from east Delhi and Mahabal Mishra from west Delhi.