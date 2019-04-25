Home Cities Delhi

Congress has a direct fight with BJP in Delhi, doubt Kejriwal's intention: PC Chacko

Asserting that there will be no split of anti-BJP votes in Delhi, he said in the entire country, there is fight between the Congress and BJP.

Published: 25th April 2019 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader PC Chako

Congress leader PC Chako. (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader PC Chako Thursday said his party will have a direct fight with the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections and asserted that the possibility of a triangular contest is "slowly disappearing" in the national capital.

The senior Congress leader also raised doubts about AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's seriousness in defeating the BJP. Chacko said the Congress was getting a good response after the party fielded its candidates for all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, which goes to polls on May 12.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) Thursday introduced its candidates before the media at its party office here. Talking to reporters, Chacko said he has "doubts" about Kejriwal's seriousness to defeat the Bhartitya Janata Party in Delhi.

"Earlier, we thought there is a triangular fight in Delhi, but (the possibility) of a triangular fight is disappearing slowly in Delhi. We have a direct fight with BJP in Delhi," the party's general secretary in-charge of Delhi said.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Asked about the possibility of any alliance between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party even after both parties announced its candidates, Chacko said that it is now a closed chapter.

"It is difficult to get the AAP into confidence because we have doubts about Kejriwal's intention. Without any reason, he (Kejriwal) stepped back that is why we still have doubt about him being serious in defeating the BJP," the Congress leader said.

Asserting that there will be no split of anti-BJP votes in Delhi, he said in the entire country, there is fight between the Congress and BJP.

"Anti-BJP votes will come to Congress. In the entire country, there is fight between Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi and in view of this, there will be no split of votes," Chacko also said.

For the May 12 Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, Congress has fielded former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit from north-east Delhi, boxer-turned-politician Vijender Singh from South, Rajesh Lelothia from north-west, Jai Prakash Agarwal from Chandi Chowk, Arvind Singh Lovely from east Delhi and Mahabal Mishra from west Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PC Chacko Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp