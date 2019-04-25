Arvind Kejriwal to oversee manifesto release today

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with all AAP MLAs and its seven candidates will release the party’s Lok Sabha manifesto on Thursday. According to party leaders, each candidate will formulate a constituency and area-specific manifesto. In a meeting with the party leaders, the strategy for the second and final phase of the poll campaign will be discussed. The manifesto is expected to list out promises, mostly related to the statehood status of Delhi. The AAP has to go back to the drawing board after the Congress, which was earlier holding talks for an alliance in the national capital, fielded old faces and party heavyweights in the poll fray.

AAP insiders claim more than 1.5 lakh ‘Vijay Pramukhs’ are on the ground to take out the agenda of the party through the door-to-door campaign. Initially, the focus was on big public rallies by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and other star campaigners. But after the reports from ground and observers deputed by the party, the campaign is now more people-centric.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Atishi and Congress candidate Arvinder Singh Lovely raised an objection before the East Delhi Returning Officer (RO) on the nomination affidavit filed by cricketer-turned-BJP candidate politician Gautam Gambhir. But later, the nomination was accepted after some ‘variations’ were not found substantial after the EC sought a response from Gambhir’s lawyers regarding the objections raised by AAP and other candidates.

There were reports that Atishi flagged out that the nomination papers of Gambhir had different dates on two affidavit papers, which she thought are of the date when the nomination was filed. But Gambhir’s lawyer clarified it was the serial number of the notary and not the date of the notary stamp.

Frontal wings to Boost campaign

In addition, the AAP will activate 24 frontal wings which will prepare a report in each of the sectors they represent like auto drivers, poorvanchalis, RWA, Youth wing. Each outfits will release their report which will showcase the work done by the Delhi govt in the past four years