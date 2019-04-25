Home Cities Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal to oversee manifesto release today

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with all AAP MLAs and its seven candidates will release the party’s Lok Sabha manifesto on Thursday.  

Published: 25th April 2019 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with all AAP MLAs and its seven candidates will release the party’s Lok Sabha manifesto on Thursday.  According to party leaders, each candidate will formulate a constituency and area-specific manifesto. In a meeting with the party leaders, the strategy for the second and final phase of the poll campaign will be discussed. The manifesto is expected to list out promises, mostly related to the statehood status of Delhi. The AAP has to go back to the drawing board after the Congress, which was earlier holding talks for an alliance in the national capital, fielded old faces and party heavyweights in the poll fray.  

AAP insiders claim more than 1.5 lakh ‘Vijay Pramukhs’ are on the ground to take out the agenda of the party through the door-to-door campaign. Initially, the focus was on big public rallies by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and other star campaigners. But after the reports from ground and observers deputed by the party, the campaign is now more people-centric.     

Meanwhile, AAP leader Atishi and Congress candidate Arvinder Singh Lovely raised an objection before the East Delhi Returning Officer (RO) on the nomination affidavit filed by cricketer-turned-BJP candidate politician Gautam Gambhir. But later, the nomination was accepted after some ‘variations’ were not found substantial after the EC sought a response from Gambhir’s lawyers regarding the objections raised by AAP and other candidates. 

There were reports that Atishi flagged out that the nomination papers of Gambhir had different dates on two affidavit papers, which she thought are of the date when the nomination was filed. But Gambhir’s lawyer clarified it was the serial number of the notary and not the date of the notary stamp. 

Frontal wings to Boost campaign
In addition, the AAP will activate 24 frontal wings which will prepare a report in each of the sectors they represent like auto drivers, poorvanchalis, RWA, Youth wing. Each outfits will release their report which will showcase the work done by the Delhi govt in the past four years 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal AAP manifesto

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp