Track your lost car keys or cellphone with ease

By Express News Service

Do you often tend to misplace your wallet, mobile phone or home or car keys? Worry not! Digital product maker Portronics is there to rescue you. The brand, known for its innovative products, has launched iTrack 1, a two-way anti-lost cum key-finder.

It is a small, multi-purpose device that offers two-way anti-lost function, a key-finder function and a remote-camera shutter function. One just needs to pair “Trackfast” app available on Play Store for Android phones and App Store for iPhones.

After pairing with a smartphone, one just need to physically attach iTrack 1 to any valuables like wallet, keychain or handbag that you want to track (if lost). If the valuable is misplaced, you just need to press the “Trackfast” app button on your paired smartphone and the device will start transmitting the audio signal.

If you have forgotten/misplaced your phone or simply have started walking away from it forgetting to retrieve it up, iTrack 1 will alert you as soon as you move just 30 feet away from the phone.