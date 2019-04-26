Bike-borne paramedics to help heart attack victims in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday launched an initiative to offer emergency medical assistance through motorbike-borne paramedics within a three-kilometre radius of AIIMS.

The pilot project titled Mission DELHI (Delhi Emergency Life Heart-Attack Initiative) will begin with offering services for cases of heart attack or chest pain.

According to ICMR, under this project, a pair of motorcycle-borne trained paramedic nurses would be the first responders for treating those who have suffered a heart attack. On getting the call via a helpline number, the team would rush to the spot and conduct a quick examination based on the medical history of the patient.

The team would then take an ECG of the patient and immediately connect to a cardiologist at AIIMS. Based on the guidance and advice of the doctor, the patient will be treated.

“The idea is to reach with medical help much faster, given the high-density traffic conditions in the city, where the movement of four-wheeled ambulances becomes difficult,” AIIMS said in a statement.