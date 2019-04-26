Home Cities Delhi

Bike-borne paramedics to help heart attack victims in Delhi

The pilot project titled Mission DELHI (Delhi Emergency Life Heart-Attack Initiative) will begin with offering services for cases of heart attack or chest pain.

Published: 26th April 2019 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

heart attack

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday launched an initiative to offer emergency medical assistance through motorbike-borne paramedics within a three-kilometre radius of AIIMS.

The pilot project titled Mission DELHI (Delhi Emergency Life Heart-Attack Initiative) will begin with offering services for cases of heart attack or chest pain.

According to ICMR, under this project, a pair of motorcycle-borne trained paramedic nurses would be the first responders for treating those who have suffered a heart attack. On getting the call via a helpline number, the team would rush to the spot and conduct a quick examination based on the medical history of the patient.

The team would then take an ECG of the patient and immediately connect to a cardiologist at AIIMS. Based on the guidance and advice of the doctor, the patient will be treated.

“The idea is to reach with medical help much faster, given the high-density traffic conditions in the city, where the movement of four-wheeled ambulances becomes difficult,” AIIMS said in a statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Council of Medical Research Bike-borne paramedics paramedics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp