Home Cities Delhi

Delhi court to hear on May 1 plea against Gautam Gambhir for allegedly having two voter IDs

The complaint has alleged that Gambhir, the East Delhi BJP candidate, has enrolled "deliberately" and "illegally" as voter in at least two separate constituencies.

Published: 26th April 2019 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Former cricketer and BJP candidate from East Delhi seat for upcoming Lok Sabha elections Gautam Gambhir interacting with media in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Naveen Kumar)

Former cricketer and BJP candidate from East Delhi seat for upcoming Lok Sabha elections Gautam Gambhir interacting with media in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Naveen Kumar)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Friday said it will hear on May 1 a criminal complaint filed by AAP leader Atishi against former cricketer and BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir for allegedly enrolling as a voter in more than one constituency in violation of the Representation of the People Act (RPA).

The complaint seeking directions to police to investigate the matter has been put up for consideration before Metropolitan Magistrate Viplav Dabas.

The complaint has alleged that Gambhir, the East Delhi BJP candidate, has enrolled "deliberately" and "illegally" as voter in at least two separate constituencies here -- Karol Bagh and Rajinder Nagar.

The plea, filed by advocate Mohd Irshad on Thursday, further alleged that Gambhir has provided false information in his nomination papers, accompanying affidavit and other documents preceding voter screening and registration in order to be seen as qualified to contest elections and potentially secure membership of the Parliament.

Complainant Atishi, who is the AAP candidate from the same constituency, has said in the complaint that the details of Gambhir's registration in the constituencies were available online on the Election Commission's National Voters' Service Portal.

ALSO READ | AAP files police complaint against BJP's Gautam Gambhir for having two voter IDs

The complaint has sought directions to the Delhi police to investigate offences under sections 17 and 31 of the RPA, 1950, and section 125A (penalty for filing false affidavit) of RPA, 1951.

Section 17 of the RPA, provides that no person is entitled to be enrolled as a voter in more than one constituency and its violation was a criminal offence punishable with maximum of one year imprisonment.

Section 31 of the Act makes false declaration in the matter of inclusion or exclusion of voter rolls punishable with up to one year in prison.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"It is clear that the Gambhir has made and continues to provide false information/statements/ declarations to the relevant authorities like the Election Commission of India in order to obtain and retain enrolments as a voter in two constituencies" the complaint alleged.

Both Atishi and Gambhir filed earlier this week their nominations papers for the elections on May 12.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi court Voter ID RPA Lok Sabha Elections General Elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp