Delhi Police arrest notorious woman cheat who skipped court hearings

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested a notorious woman cheat who has been declared a proclaimed offender in over four cases by a local court here, a police officer said on Friday.

"The accused, Priyanka Chopra, was arrested on a tip-off from South City of Gurugram where she was hiding to evade her arrest", Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Vijay Kumar said.

"In January, four orders were received at CR Park police station from Saket court for the registration of cases against Priyanka Chopra for skipping court hearings", the DCP added.

"The police team started to verify the antecedents of Priyanka Chopra given in the complaint cases. Several raids were conducted at her given address, where it was learned from the neighbours that she has vacated the rented accommodation", Kumar added.

"During investigations, it was found that Priyanka is evading arrest and is regularly changing mobile numbers and places of stay", he said, adding that further inquiries are underway.