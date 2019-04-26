Divisive politics, pollution, taxes poll issues for those in posh areas of Delhi

MUDITA Girotra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For those living in affluent localities in various parts of Delhi, apart from the common issues of sanitation, road traffic, and women’s safety, addressing pollution, the security of their money, and proper utilisation of their taxes are matters of concern. Many of them didn’t rate the performance of the BJP-led Central government well, accusing it of divisive politics and warmongering.

“All these recent incidents of lynching provoked by religious politics are sickening. Apart from the partition, riots in Gujarat and Bombay, which were three depressing phases in the history of this country, I have never witnessed before what is happening today, under the current regime. There is so much of religious hatred,” said the 85-year-old wife of a retired army officer.

A High Court advocate, 33, living in Defence Colony, said his demands from the next government included “non-divisive politics” and “focus on core issues rather than warmongering, as it hasn’t been very fruitful”. “The government has anyway failed in many aspects,” he added.

His neighbour said the government should ensure economic growth.”No money is flowing in the market”, he said.

A 34-year-old woman living in Green Park mentioned “lack of sufficient security”. “Even though I drive my own car, I don’t feel safe. Incidents of road rage are a big issue, which needs to be addressed,” she said. A 40-year-old teacher residing at Pusa Road said: “I want security of our hard-earned money. There should be reasonable taxable income and the taxes we pay should be channelled properly.”

A 51-year-old businessman living in Greater Kailash said demonetisation was a setback for his business. His wife said cleanliness, and the environment were major issues. “Swachh Bharat was a total flop show,” she said.