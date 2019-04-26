Home Cities Delhi

Divisive politics, pollution, taxes poll issues for those in posh areas of Delhi

Many of them didn’t rate the performance of the BJP-led Central government well, accusing it of divisive politics and warmongering.

Published: 26th April 2019 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Election, Vote

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By MUDITA Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For those living in affluent localities in various parts of Delhi, apart from the common issues of sanitation, road traffic, and women’s safety, addressing pollution, the security of their money, and proper utilisation of their taxes are matters of concern. Many of them didn’t rate the performance of the BJP-led Central government well, accusing it of divisive politics and warmongering.

“All these recent incidents of lynching provoked by religious politics are sickening. Apart from the partition, riots in Gujarat and Bombay, which were three depressing phases in the history of this country, I have never witnessed before what is happening today, under the current regime. There is so much of religious hatred,” said the 85-year-old wife of a retired army officer.

A High Court advocate, 33, living in Defence Colony, said his demands from the next government included “non-divisive politics” and “focus on core issues rather than warmongering, as it hasn’t been very fruitful”. “The government has anyway failed in many aspects,” he added.

His neighbour said the government should ensure economic growth.”No money is flowing in the market”, he said.

A 34-year-old woman living in Green Park mentioned “lack of sufficient security”. “Even though I drive my own car, I don’t feel safe. Incidents of road rage are a big issue, which needs to be addressed,” she said. A 40-year-old teacher residing at Pusa Road said: “I want security of our hard-earned money. There should be reasonable taxable income and the taxes we pay should be channelled properly.”

A 51-year-old businessman living in Greater Kailash said demonetisation was a setback for his business. His wife said cleanliness, and the environment were major issues. “Swachh Bharat was a total flop show,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections India elections 2019 Delhi elections Defence Colony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp