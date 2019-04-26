Former Rajya Sabha MP Shahid Siddiqui extends support to AAP in Delhi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Rajya Sabha member Shahid Siddiqui on Friday extended support to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its seven candidates in Delhi.

Siddiqui, also a journalist, told the media here that he decided to support the party after seeing the "current political situation in the country" and the work done by the AAP for the common man.

Addressing the media along with Siddiqui at the party office here, AAP leader and MP Sanjay Singh welcomed the support on the party's behalf.

"I am here to protect the Constitution and the country," Siddiqui said, adding that he is not against any party.

"I have decided to campaign for AAP in Delhi as AAP and (its chief Arvind) Kejriwal have done a lot for the common people of Delhi. We must vote seven seats to AAP to make Delhi a full state, for the development and growth of Delhi," he added.

Siddiqui represented Uttar Pradesh from 2002 to 2008 in the upper house of the Parliament. He is a journalist and chief editor of Nai Duniya, an Urdu weekly published from New Delhi.