Home Cities Delhi

HC not satisfied with Delhi govt on issue of framing rules under National Food Security Act

The court directed the respondent officer to appear and tell the correct and exact timeline on which action will be taken.

Published: 26th April 2019 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday said it was not satisfied with the way the AAP government was proceeding in the matter relating to framing of rules for grievance redress and accountability under the food security law and sought an exact timeline of action.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice A J Bhambhani asked a senior officer of Food Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department to appear before it on May 9.

"We are not satisfied with the manner in which the respondents are proceeding. We direct the respondent officer to appear before us and tell us the correct and exact timeline on which action will be taken," the bench said.

The court order came after perusing an affidavit filed by the Food Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department in response to a contempt petition by an NGO which claimed that the authorities have failed to comply with the high court's September 2017 directions regarding implementation of grievance redress and accountability measures under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

In the affidavit, the government has informed the court that it is considering framing rules for grievance redress and accountability under the food security law.

Petitioner NGO Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan, in its main petition, has sought disbursal of subsidised foodgrains to beneficiaries under NFSA without Aadhaar cards.

The high court in its September 2017 order had directed the Delhi government to examine the Model Rules suggested by the central government on distribution of food by fair price shops and take steps in accordance with the provisions of the NFSA, 2013, in four weeks.

The Delhi government's affidavit showed that the file regarding framing of rules for grievance redress has been transferred between various departments and ministries but no concrete action has been taken yet.

The affidavit ends by stating that the matter of setting up the statutory grievance redress framework under NFSA as directed by the court is currently under consideration and sought disposal of the contempt plea.

It said the minister of food supply and consumer affairs in his note of September 10, 2018, observed that the department was committed to providing 'door step delivery of ration' for which cabinet decision has already been taken and that it would be appropriate that the rules are framed accordingly.

The minister directed that while framing of rules, the observations of law department as approved by the law minister may also be kept in mind, the affidavit said.

"The department (food supply) examined the matter and proposed vide note dated January 9, 2019, to forward to the law department through the office of minister food supply and consumer affairs on January 9, seeking its opinion on whether the department may incorporate the provision of 'door step delivery of ration' into the grievance redressal rules," it said.

In the contempt plea, the NGO alleged there is continuous, wilful and deliberate non-compliance of the court's order.

"Non-compliance of the said order is effectively non-implementation of statutory mandates of the NFSA and amounts to denial of access and/ or difficulty to access the fundamental right to food of a vast number of residents of the National Capital Territory of Delhi," it said.

The court had in August last year directed the government to submit a timeline for complying with its 2017 direction to examine the model rules suggested by the central government on distribution of food by fair price shops and take steps under the provisions of the national food security law.

In the September 2018 order, the court had also asked the state government to examine the provisions of the NFSA and put in place the internal grievance redressal mechanism and District Grievance Redressal Officer.

It had said that the state shall examine the provisions regarding creation of the State Food Commission and take appropriate steps in this regard.

The NGO had moved the court claiming that some slum dwellers in south Delhi were facing difficulties in getting subsidised foodgrains under the PDS due to lack of Aadhaar cards.

Under the NFSA, five kgs of foodgrains per person is provided each month at Rs 1-3 per kg to over 80 crore people.

Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) after collecting biometric data of the citizens.

The PIL has sought quashing of the Centre's February 8, 2017 notification making Aadhaar mandatory for availing benefits under the NFSA.

The notification came into effect from February 8, 2017 in all states and UTs, except Assam, Meghalaya and Jammu and Kashmir.

The petition has said the notification violates the basic principle of law enshrined in Articles 14 (equality) and 21 (right to life) of the Constitution.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Food Security Act

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp