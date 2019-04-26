Know your rights

Debaleena Ghosh By

Express News Service

Many instances in India have proved that keeping pets and/or caring for strays are met with unbelievable animosity. Dogs, especially, are seen as a threat. Anyone who has pets and lives in urban resident welfare associations (RWAs) or apartments would well be aware of the hostility meted out to dogs and dog lovers.

Many RWAs have rules about ‘banning’ pets and many dog-loving residents get harassed for feeding strays in public. Such behaviour mostly stems from ignorance, irrational fear being drummed since childhood, superstition and lack of knowledge are the root causes. It is thus important for the animal lovers to resolve and display fortitude as caretakers of the animals in face of such hostility.

Stray dogs are protected under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and rules enacted under Section 38 of the act, particularly, the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2001; Indian Penal Code, sections 428 & 429 and Article 51A (g) of the Constitution. The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has set out clear guidelines for pet families and those who feed stray dogs.

According to the guidelines, no amount of pressure from a RWA or society can be adequate for abandoning a pet animal and doing so is a punishable offence. RWAs or Apartment Owners Association (AOAs) do not have the right to deny pet owners to use elevators and public resources such as parks.

RWAs and AOAs also cannot create any by-laws to implement bans or restrictions on residents from keeping pet dogs, or even discriminate upon the size or breed of the dog. Regarding street animals, AWBI guidelines spell out that feeding strays is a legally protected activity and also encourages caregivers and feeders to get these dogs vaccinated and sterilised.

It is also illegal for vehicles to purposely injure dogs, cats and cows on the streets. A person who is caught violating these laws can be reported to the local animal protection group and to the police. A case can also be filed under the above-mentioned sections.

The punishment for all of the above acts is either a fine and/or a jail term of up to five years. Also note, under the Government of India, Animal Birth Control Rules (2001), no sterilised dogs can be relocated from their area.

However, the main concern for pet owners or feeders is that the laws, though spelt out, are not adequately implemented. Despite such extensive laws, people escape punishment. The implementation of these rules largely depends on NGOs and individuals. It has become imperative that an animal lover is aware of these rules. The responsibility is on them to ensure a strong implementation of the rules. But on the other hand, they need to exercise caution and responsibility.

The Board also sets out guidelines for caregivers of stray dogs, asking them to follow hygienic feeding techniques when feeding strays in public and ensuring that strays are not fed in the vicinity of children’s playgrounds. It urges caregivers to feed little late in the night or early morning when traffic, both vehicular and human, are minimum.

Feeding should be away from heavily residential areas. They should get their wards vaccinated and sterilised. Education of neighbours should be an ongoing process. For pet parents facing hostility, it is necessary that they remain firm about their rights when staying in apartments and houses. The law is on their side and it is up to them if they want to go an extra mile for their pet buddies or not. But it also falls on them to follow certain rules like to clean up after their pets in common areas or not to let their dogs unleashed in public.

Know your rights with regard to feeding strays and exercise them diligently towards your own pet. Refer to the guidelines mentioned without any ambiguity at awbi.org.

The author is an animal lover.

What AWBI says

The Board asks caregivers of stray dogs to follow hygienic feeding techniques when feeding strays in public and ensuring that they are not fed in the vicinity of children’s playgrounds.