Luxury home decor label opens a new store in its 25th year 

From motifs embedded within the folds of fabrics to the way the tapestry is draped over it, such seemingly minor aesthetic nuances make the idea of luxury more desirable.

Published: 26th April 2019

By Ayesha Singh 
From motifs embedded within the folds of fabrics to the way the tapestry is draped over it, such seemingly minor aesthetic nuances make the idea of luxury more desirable. Textile connoisseur Sarita Handa comprehended this fact, 25 years ago, when she began her eponymous label. Now, as she introduces her fourth home design and decor store in Defence Colony, she holds onto the same design principles that has helped her launch a brand, now a textile haven.

Handa took many creative leaps in the last few years to comply with the evolving preferences of the modern-day globetrotter. Adapting to trends has worked in her advantage and has kept the label’s signature needlework identity intact. 

The collection in all her stores is an amalgamation of cross-border, cross-cultural aesthetics because it signifies not just the evolution, but the enrichment of collective perceptions. As she takes us on a walkthrough the new store, the handcrafted South and Southwest Indian antiques stand out. These original chariot panels and ceremonial masks have now become single décor pieces. “The designs, patterns, colours and surface embroideries of our latest, signature soft goods collection is inspired by a mix of global design trends and craft cultures of indigenous communities,” says the textile connoisseur. 

The customisable platform bed and bedspreads featuring Italian Trapunto quilting are quintessential in-house products. “We’ve added portrait and abstract art, contemporary furniture and inflorescence of succulents as refreshing daily décor alternatives. There’s stationary, the result of a nature-inspired collaboration with young designer Akanksha Sharma, and the first Sarita Handa Jewellery display of day-to-night separates in gold and gold-plated, silver, and precious or semi-precious stones,” says Handa. 

Address: Sarita Handa: D-11, Defence Colony

