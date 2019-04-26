Home Cities Delhi

Man posing as photojournalist and duping people arrested in Delhi

The accused Ashish John, a resident of Moti Nagar, duped people by claiming to get their work done through his high-profile contacts.

Published: 26th April 2019 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs
By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly posing as a journalist of a reputed entertainment supplement and duping people after gate crashing page-three events at 5-star hotels, police said Friday.

The accused Ashish John, a resident of Moti Nagar, duped people by claiming to get their work done through his high-profile contacts.

John was arrested on Thursday night when he was attending a page-three event at a luxurious hotel in Lutyens' Delhi.

Following a tip off, the police alerted the security personnel of the hotel and organisers of the event which lead to his arrest, a senior police officer said.

A day before he was arrested, John attended another promotional event at another hotel.

"Interrogation revealed that John often visited such events and clicked pictures with celebrities and VVIPs," said Madhur Verma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi).

He duped people he met at these events by telling them that he was in touch with influential people and can help get their work done, another police officer said.

A case has been registered at the Parliament Street police station and police are probing about the money he cheated from people.

Police has not yet received any complaint from any victim.

It is suspected that he used to steal things at the events and dine at fancy restaurants and travel extensively from the money he received from the victims, the officer added.

His social media profile also states that he works for the reputed entertainment supplement as a photo-journalist, the officer said.

Police said he was also previously involved in a theft case registered at Patel Nagar police station.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi crime Fake photojournalist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp