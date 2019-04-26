Zee5 to use literature to create content 

By Express News Service

Digital streaming platform ZEE5 announced eight new book adaptations on April 23 – World Book Day. These books are: The Wise Man Said by Priya Kumar, Hutatma by Meena Deshpande, Skyfire by Aroon Raman, Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay’s historical novels Tungabhadrar Teere and Kaler Mandira, Mission to Pakistan by Maloy Krishna Dhar, Karkat Kranti by Indranil Sanyal and Seven Days Without You by Anmol Rana.

Content based on the above titles is in various stages of production.

Aparna Achrekar, Programming Head, ZEE5 India, said, “We have seen great success in our association with Ruskin Bond’s ghost stories for Parchhayee as well as Priya Kumar’s I Will Go With You for The Final Call. We have an interesting line-up of content.”