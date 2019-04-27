164 candidates, including 18 women, left in the fray in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nine candidates withdrew their nominations on Friday, leaving 164 candidates in the fray in the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi. However, only 18 of the 164 candidates—a dismal 9 per cent—are women.

Two candidates—one from a little known outfit (Social Democratic Party Of India), and an independent—withdrew their nominations from Northeast Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, which now has 24 candidates in the fray.

Another independent candidate withdrew his nomination from the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, leaving the total tally of candidates there at 26. Two independent candidates withdrew their nominations in Northwest Delhi constituency, while one backed out from the fray in West Delhi constituency. Candidates contesting the North West and West Delhi seats now number 11 and 23, respectively.

One candidate each of the Rashtriya Krantikari Janata Party, All India Rajiv Congress Party, and Bharat Prabhat Party withdrew their nominations in South Delhi, which now has 27 candidates in the fray.

There was no withdrawal of nomination in the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, which has 27 candidates.

Each of the major political parties—Congress, BJP and Aam Aadmi Party—has fielded only one woman candidate in Delhi. In 2014, 150 candidates contested the Lok Sabha polls from the national capital, of which 13 were women. Out of them, only one, Meenakshi Lekhi of the BJP, got elected.

In 2009, out of 160 candidates, 18 women contested and only one got elected.

In Delhi, there are over 1.43 crore voters, and of this, 64 lakh are women, while 72 lakh are men. Besides, there are 669 voters belonging to the third gender.

(With PTI inputs)