‘Cancer isn’t a death sentence. Just another chapter in life’

By Express News Service

A seminar on psycho-social care for cancer patients was recently held at the Delhi centre of NGO Sanjeevani Life Beyond Cancer. Over 700 people attended the seminar wherein a number of doctors and healthcare givers gave talks.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr.Vani Parmar, surgical oncologist at Tata Memorial Centre in Mumbai exhorted people not to fear the disease. “Cancer isn’t a death sentence. It isn’t the end of the road but just another chapter which requires lifestyle changes. The road to recovery is rough and family support is much needed at this time. It is important that both the patient and the family keep a positive attitude,” said Dr Parmar.