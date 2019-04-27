How do you pull off a Heston?

Rupali Dean By

Meeting this genius at the lobby of the JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity, I am in awe, but that is not the first thing I notice when I am talking to him. Heston Blumenthal has a level of calmness and poise that is inspiring. And, for someone who could effortlessly be languid by his own peculiarity and the yes people around him, he’s extraordinarily self-aware. Whiz kid, mentor and culinary hero, Heston Blumenthal is a man who’s been known to spin out a gastronomic blowout from practically anything with the same kind of alacrity as powdering meat or fish in salt perhaps in cure or brine for his famous Powdered Duck C 1670. A self-taught cook with an enviably magical Midas t-ouch, he has inspired plenty of chefs working in the industry.

Passionate about food from a young age — not just cooking it, but appreciating, being in sync with one’s inner self when pandering to a gastronomical experience… Heston admits not being a terrific science

student. But we all know him as a scientist in the kitchen. His brilliant food pairings and techniques are

internationally acclaimed. “One’s state of mind, and the moods one is in ownership of at the time of whizzing up a dish or consuming it, has a thorough connection with how it feels on the tastebuds,” shares Heston.

Blumenthal shines ethical on food. “As human beings,” he says, “we are uniquely enabled to be

emotionally charged about things around us. We can observe and learn, and by putting our hearts into our heads, perhaps, turn into better versions of ourselves, and create magic.” For much of Blumenthal’s life, this has been his way of doing things.

100 days of prep!

“A pop-up is quite literally a new restaurant, hence a lot of planning goes into creating it,” shares Executive Chef Sandeep Pande, JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity, New Delhi. “It all began nearly 100 days in advance, from ingredients to availability to sourcing; from plate

presentations to plates; from allergens to adaptability in the Indian market, the guest list and more,” he adds.

Executive Chefs Siddhartha Bhardwaj from Sheraton Hyderabad and Sudip Mishra of Bengaluru, along with Culinary Director India Himanshu Taneja, had all flown in for this special dinner. Joining Sandeep Pande was also his Executive Sous Chef Gagandeep Singh and Anurudh Khanna from Westin Gurgaon & Sohna and Executive Sous Chef. Around 40 members of service staff lined up behind the table for service, crockery and cutlery lined up the same way with an armed force-like precision. Back in the kitchen, 25 chefs were on the go! They sure must have been racing against time to get each course across at the same time to all the guests, ensuring that each plate looked beautiful, and tasted great too.

Of custard & cereal

The stand out dish for me was the ‘Out for Breakfast’ At The Fat Duck, where one gets to choose a cereal box to be topped on custard … the taste… English breakfast!

The Lamb Scotch egg is a winner of a dish… quite the inspiration from the Indian classic, Nargisi Kofta. Chef Blumenthal teaches one how the senses are far more selective and subjective than we think, and then have fun thinking like he does, to create a Wonderland on your plate!

Just the thinking alone brings about a change in perception regarding food, and tasting, and flavours, and one’s palate. It is not just a meal here, it is a performance of excellence, and it motivates a level of personal response and involvement that nestles a new awareness within.

At Rs 20,000 a ticket, Chef Heston Blumenthal cooked a seven-course wine paired menu, with a cocktail & Quavers for 75 people at The JW Marriott Aerocity New Delhi on Sunday evening