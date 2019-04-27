INTERVIEW | Congress is only fighting to benefit BJP: Raghav Chadha

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP’s South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha, 30, is the youngest candidate in the poll fray in the national capital. A Chartered Accountant by profession, Chadha spoke to Siddhanta Mishra on a range of topics related to the election. Excerpts:

Why does the AAP think that a full state status is a solution to all the problems of Delhi?



Statehood is the solution to major problems that Delhi faces. All provinces in India have full statehood, practically even Goa and Puducherry. Statehood is required so that the elected government can function as per the wishes of the people of Delhi. Critical subjects like land, policing, sanitation and cleanliness will become part of the subject of administration of the elected government, which will have more power. Regularisation of unauthorised colonies, creation of jobs, economy, and law and order situation — all of these will become very smooth.

Aam Aadmi Party candidate

from South Delhi constituency,

Raghav Chadha, during a

roadshow at Dwarka in New

Delhi. | Express Photo Services

What is the main issue of South Delhi?



For the past 70 years, BJP and Congress governments have kept entire South Delhi away from basic amenities. In the past four years, the Arvind Kejriwal government has been able to provide basic amenities like electricity, sewage drains, roads, lanes and, particularly, water to each and every household.

We will regularise every unauthorised colony and provide ‘pukka’ houses to slum-dwellers. Transport and traffic problems will be solved by augmentation of public transport like metro, buses and autos.



The BJP says Central schemes are not being implemented in Delhi purely because of political reasons. Why is that?

State heads of more than six countries have come to India to study the mohalla clinics. The world is copying the development and welfare schemes of the Arvind Kejriwal government. I think the Modi government needs to come and learn from Delhi.

The Delhi government is augmenting the health care system in such a manner that quality healthcare is accessible and cheap. The Ayushman Bharat is a bankrupt scheme that will actually harm Delhi, rather than benefitting the people.

Why should people vote for the AAP?

In South Delhi, this election is about the people of South Delhi versus Ramesh Bidhuri (the BJP candidate). The people are perturbed by the fact that politics of hooliganism, ‘gundaism’ has dominated.

Goons of the BJP have assaulted their own Poorvanchal wing members on the streets of South Delhi and said ‘Bihari, tu wapas chale ja’.

These BJP goons are vitiating the atmosphere of brotherhood in South Delhi. The people want to get rid of goons and hooligans and wish to choose intelligent, educated and leaders with good intention.

Alliance talks with the Congress did not work out. AAP is also accused of splitting the anti-BJP votes. Congress says ‘why should they only think about opposition unity’.

Well, AAP is the biggest and most formidable challenger to the BJP in Delhi. Congress is an arrogant party that does not understand that it is important to get rid of Modi-Amit Shah by defeating the BJP.

They have no representative in the Vidhan Sabha, none in the Rajya Sabha from Delhi.

It is non-existent.

The Congress is only fighting the election to benefit the BJP, as they are doing in Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. Voters are intelligent… they know that voting for the Congress is tantamount to wasting the vote. Therefore, the people will vote for AAP to defeat the BJP.