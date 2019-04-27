Madipur councillor is new South Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP councilor from Madipur Sunita Kangra on Friday was elected as the new mayor of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).

She was welcomed by Commissioner Dr. Puneet Kumar Goel, along with other leaders and councilors.

After taking assuming charge, Kangra said that improvement in sanitation, provision of quality education in schools and tackling the problem of parking in the city will be among her priorities.

She said that she will make Swachh movement more impactful and take measures to address the shortage of sanitation workers.

Talking about financial status of SDMC, the new mayor said her target would be to collect more than Rs 1,000 crore during the next financial year. SDMC, in the financial year 2018-’19, had collected Rs 944 crore as property tax.

The civic body also got three standing committee members on the day. This year, as per rotation basis, all the three Mayoral posts were reserved for SC candidates. Earlier, their nomination declaration drew flak after Delhi BJP head Manoj Tiwari made public the caste of the nominees on Twitter.

Outgoing mayor Narendra Chawla, Bhupendra Gupta (both from the BJP) and Vedpal of the Congress were elected as members of SDMC’s standing committee, said a senior officer of the civic body.

Five nominations were filed for the three vacant positions.