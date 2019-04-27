Home Cities Delhi

Madipur councillor is new South Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor

The BJP councilor from Madipur Sunita Kangra on Friday was elected as the new mayor of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).

Published: 27th April 2019 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP councilor from Madipur Sunita Kangra on Friday was elected as the new mayor of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).

She was welcomed by Commissioner Dr. Puneet Kumar Goel, along with other leaders and councilors.
After taking assuming charge, Kangra said that improvement in sanitation, provision of quality education in schools and tackling the problem of parking in the city will be among her priorities.
She said that she will make Swachh movement more impactful and take measures to address the shortage of sanitation workers.

Talking about financial status of SDMC, the new mayor said her target would be to collect more than Rs 1,000 crore during the next financial year. SDMC, in the financial year 2018-’19, had collected Rs 944 crore as property tax.

The civic body also got three standing committee members on the day. This year, as per rotation basis, all the three Mayoral posts were reserved for SC candidates. Earlier, their nomination declaration drew flak after Delhi BJP head Manoj Tiwari made public the caste of the nominees on Twitter.

Outgoing mayor Narendra Chawla, Bhupendra Gupta (both from the BJP) and Vedpal of the Congress were elected as members of SDMC’s standing committee, said a senior officer of the civic body.
Five nominations were filed for the three vacant positions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madipur Sunita Kangra South Delhi Municipal Corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp