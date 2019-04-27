Home Cities Delhi

Major fire razes 40 shanties in east Delhi's Lalita Park

Prima facie it appeared that the fire broke out due to a short circuit in which 15 gas cylinders kept in the shanties exploded.

Published: 27th April 2019 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Slum Fire

Fire fighters cool the fire that broke out in a slum-dwelling area near Lalita Park in New Delhi on 27 April 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav,EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A major fire on Saturday gutted as many as 40 shanties in Lalita Park in east Delhi, a fire official said.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, a call reporting a fire in the Lalita Park area was received by its control room at 11 a.m.

"Thirteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot, which doused the fire at 12.10 p.m. No casualty has been reported," the official said.

Prima facie it appeared that the fire broke out due to a short circuit in which 15 gas cylinders kept in the shanties exploded, the official added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
delhi fire Delhi shanties fire Lalita Park Lalita Park fire

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp