Mishaps haunt Delhi's newest landmark

Chief engineer denies technical issues, attributes accidents on Signature Bridge to ‘over enthusiasm’ of youngsters

Published: 27th April 2019 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

In a latest in a spate of accidents on Signature Bridge, a man was killed, and 3 others injured on Thursday, after their speeding SUV rammed a railing | naveen kumar/file

By MUDITA Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: From multiple deadline misses to a much talked about scuffle at its inaugural event on November 4 last year, the Signature Bridge, continues to hog news space for wrong reasons such as accidents and traffic violations, with at least two deaths reported on the capital’s new landmark this month.
While the traffic police said an audit was conducted in January and the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) was informed to work on them, the construction head claimed the bridge had “no technical problems” and said he was “not aware” of the report.

On Thursday morning, a 21-year-old man was killed and three others suffered injuries after their speeding SUV crashed into a railing on the loop of the bridge. Chief Engineer Shishir Bansal attributed the mishaps to the “over enthusiasm” of youngsters.  He denied that there were technical issues on the bridge, which connects residents of Wazirabad, across the Yamuna, to the inner city. 

“If you cross the speed limit, you are bound to die. The survivors in this case have admitted that they were driving at the speed of 200 (km) per hour. I am surprised how the other three survived trying to overtake the curve at that speed,” Bansal said.

“There are no technical problems on the bridge. All required measures have been taken,” he said.
Amit Bhatt, Director of Integrated Urban Transport, WRI India, said, “What needs to be done on the Signature Bridge is identification of causal factors, which can either be human errors, infrastructure deficiency or the environment. There could be multiple causal factors, which could be understood through a road safety inspection.

Saying that speed is one of the biggest factors behind accidents on the bridge, he said, “If we can reduce speed either by (improving) the infrastructure or by enforcement (of speed limit), it would help bring down such incidents.”

Special Commissioner of Police, traffic, Taj Hassan, however, said that the recommendations made by Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) were forwarded to DTTDC, but no action was taken. “We had got CRRI to get a road safety audit done in January. Their recommendation was to install speed calming measures at various places. We had referred those to the bridge owning agency DTTDC. Earlier also, letters had been written to the government but no action has been taken on ground as yet,” Hassan said.

“Only thermo-plastic painting was done. Other measures haven’t been taken. Challans are being issued (to violators),” he said. The number of personnel deployed, Hassan said, depends on locations and occasions. “There was huge deployment earlier, as it was a new landmark and some people had started treating it as a picnic spot,” he said.

On April 18, a biker died on the bridge, allegedly after a metal wire pierced his chest. The police had registered a case of negligence on the basis of claims that the ongoing construction work at the bridge had loosened the metal wire.

However, according to the Chief Engineer, these reports were “false”. “I am hearing this for the first time. No wire or rod fell off. You can come and check it for yourself. Nothing of this sort happened. It’s a rumour,” he said.

