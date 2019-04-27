Priya Prakash in cyber thriller Love Hackers

By Express News Service

Malayalam ‘wink girl’ Priya Prakash Varrier has signed her second Hindi film, Love Hackers. Her debut film Sridevi Bungalow is yet to be released.

Love Hackers, a crime thriller directed by Mayank Prakash Srivastava, is scheduled to go on floors by May-end and will be shot across Gurugram, Delhi, Lucknow and Mumbai. Speaking about the film, Varrier said the film exposes the darker side of cyber world.

“I play the protagonist who with her knowledge, instinct and presence of mind emerges a winner after being trapped in an unfortunate situation. The story is based on real-life incidents,” she added.

Varrier, who became a social media sensation after her wink in a song from the Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love went viral, was the apt choice for the part, according to the director.

“We have a staggering number of social media users but most of them are unaware of cyber-crimes and online security breaches that put their lives and property at risk. All these issues are being talked about in this film,” disclosed Srivastava.