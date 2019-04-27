Home Cities Delhi

Rifts in Delhi BJP over selective invites to Gautam Gambhir event

Published: 27th April 2019 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Former cricketer and BJP candidate from East Delhi seat for upcoming Lok Sabha elections Gautam Gambhir interacting with media in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Naveen Kumar)

Former cricketer and BJP candidate from East Delhi seat for upcoming Lok Sabha elections Gautam Gambhir interacting with media in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Naveen Kumar)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Selective invitations to office-bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi to the first-ever press conference held by its East Delhi candidate, Gautam Gambhir, have triggered bickering in the saffron outfit.

Two general secretaries of the state unit left the WhatsApp group of office-bearers to register their protest against their “neglect”. 

A Delhi BJP functionary said that Kuljeet Chahal and Rajesh Bhatia, the two general secretaries, had exited the group in question after they came to know about the first official press conference of Gambhir, held on Thursday, about which they had not been informed.

“The press conference was held in east Delhi. Chahal and Bhatia were not told about it in advance by the party leaders, who were looking after the arrangements. However, when Chahal was apprised of Gambhir’s presser, he rushed to the venue. He was visibly upset as he belongs to east Delhi. Later, both the leaders left the messaging group in protest,” said the leader, who is privy to the development.

However, Chahal tried to play down the issue. “There are several groups created by the state functionaries. Sometimes, workers also make such groups on WhatsApp. The group I exited was insignificant. I was added without my permission. So I decided to delete the same. I am very much part of the two official groups,” he said. 

It is pertinent to mention here that Chahal and Bhatia were seeking poll tickets to contest the East Delhi and New Delhi seats, respectively. Despite repeated attempts, Bhatia could not be reached for comment.
Another Delhi BJP leader said that one of the prominent spokespersons was also annoyed as he was not kept in the loop about Gambhir’s media interaction on Thursday. 

“Peeved over his neglect, he sent a stinker in a WhatsApp group of spokespersons and media panelists. He questioned the intention of a few party leaders who did not invite him. He said that selective invitations to the party’s official function promote factionalism, which is not good for the state unit, especially during elections,” said the leader. 

“The central leadership has already been apprised of the matter and we are expecting strict instructions soon, but the state leadership should take note of this and intervene to keep the party united,” said a state BJP office-bearer.

Comments

