Romeo and Juliet gets a Haryanvi twist

When William Shakespeare wrote Romeo & Juliet, the epic tragedy revolving around two young star-crossed lovers, he would have never thought that over four centuries later, an entirely different version of one of the most frequently performed plays will be staged.

If you want to experience this completely different take, head to Shriram Centre at Mandi House in the National Capital at 7 pm today for the play Romi Julie, Bina Yo Yat Ke being staged by the Renaissance Theatre Society. The most heartening part of this story is that Romi and Julie are not prepared to die for love!

Set in Veergarh village of Haryana, the story of Romi Julie, Bina Yo Yat Ke is about two enemies, Mahipal and Kuwarpal. Their families hated each other for generations, and each family has taken an oath to terminate the other. But as fate would have it, Mahipal’s son, Romi, and Kunwarpal’s daughter, Julie, fall in love.

Both Romi and Julie know that their respective families would never agree to marriage, but none of the two agree to forsake their love for the family. And they are not prepared to die either.

Just like most youngsters of the day, they would live for love and make sure their families too tow their line.

“Shakespeare’s story had a tragic ending, but I didn’t want my play to be a tragedy. Mine is a humorous take on what happens after Romi and Julie fall in love and how they conquer hatred between the families,” says Mohit Tripathi, director of the play.

“It is a light musical in Haryanvi dialect which I am sure people will enjoy,” he adds. Along with Shilpa Shukla (of Chak De! fame), Tripathi set up the Renaissance Theatre Society in 2004, and has been staging five major productions every year.

Earlier in the day (at 3pm), the Society is staging another play, Waiting for Godot based on the classic by the same name written by Samuel Beckett. For his exceptional writing skills, Backett got the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1969.

The play revolves around two characters, Vladimir and Estragon, who wait for the arrival of someone named Godot — who never arrives. While waiting, they engage in a variety of discussions and encounter three other characters.

“It is an absurd tragi-comedy, which depicts what all absurdities people do while they wait for Godot to arrive. Though it is clownish, deep thoughts run underneath, and this story is as relevant to today’s times as it was back then,” says Tripathi, who enacts Estragon.

