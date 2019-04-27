Sealing will be stopped within 30 days if Congress comes to power, says Ajay Maken

MUDITA Girotra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: “Agar Congress ki sarkar aayi, toh 30 din mein sealing band ho jaaegi (If Congress comes to power, sealing will stop within 30 days of its rule,” Congress leader Ajay Maken said while asking for votes during a padayatra in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh area.

Two days after filing his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections for the New Delhi constituency, Congress leader Maken on Thursday used the issues of sealing and unemployment to ask for votes as he walked through the narrow lanes of Manakpura in the area, along with hundreds of party workers and supporters.

Maken halted in front of several houses to greet people with folded hands.

As he moved from one lane to another, waving at the residents, the party supporters followed him, raising slogans.

An old lady standing at the doorway of her house stopped one of them, complaining about the infrastructure in her locality. The worker responded, saying “If Congress comes to power, no work will be hampered”.

Many people staying in the area, and those running small businesses, were unmoved by Maken’s appeals, highlighting the issue of sealing, which some said “should be discontinued”.

“There were many factories in this area, which were sealed. People working there lost jobs,” one of them said.