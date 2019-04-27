Home Cities Delhi

Sealing will be stopped within 30 days if Congress comes to power, says Ajay Maken

As he moved from one lane to another, waving at the residents, the party supporters followed him, raising slogans.

Published: 27th April 2019 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Ajay Maken during a padayatra at Manak Pura in Delhi | naveen kumar

By MUDITA Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: “Agar Congress ki sarkar aayi, toh 30 din mein sealing band ho jaaegi (If Congress comes to power, sealing will stop within 30 days of its rule,” Congress leader Ajay Maken said while asking for votes during a padayatra in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh area.  

Two days after filing his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections for the New Delhi constituency, Congress leader Maken on Thursday used the issues of sealing and unemployment to ask for votes as he walked through the narrow lanes of Manakpura in the area, along with hundreds of party workers and supporters.

Maken halted in front of several houses to greet people with folded hands.
As he moved from one lane to another, waving at the residents, the party supporters followed him, raising slogans.

An old lady standing at the doorway of her house stopped one of them, complaining about the infrastructure in her locality. The worker responded, saying “If Congress comes to power, no work will be hampered”.     

Many people staying in the area, and those running small businesses, were unmoved by Maken’s appeals, highlighting the issue of sealing, which some said “should be discontinued”. 
“There were many factories in this area, which were sealed. People working there lost jobs,” one of them said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections Ajay Maken

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp