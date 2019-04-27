Home Cities Delhi

Tepid response to AAP pitch for statehood

This was the message of a street play staged during the first campaign event held by the Aam Aadmi Party the New Delhi constituency, on Friday.

Published: 27th April 2019 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The “inefficiency” of Delhi Police, women-related issues, the sealing drive, and the “insufficient” number of government colleges—the solution to every problem in the national capital is “full statehood”. This was the message of a street play staged during the first campaign event held by the Aam Aadmi Party the New Delhi constituency, on Friday.

Support for AAP at the usually crowded Connaught Place was underwhelming, with only a few score people gathering to watch the play or listen to the party’s senior leader Gopal Rai, who was at the venue outside Palika Bazaar with the party’s candidate for the New Delhi constituency, Brijesh Goyal. Rai spoke about the work done by the AAP government in Delhi with regard to schools, hospitals, pensions, labourers’ wages and farmers.   

“There are many restrains in developing the state. If our candidates are elected, the issue of statehood will reach Parliament,” he said, adding: “The central government is running the nation in an unconstitutional manner.” He said AAP would support the party that promised full statehood for Delhi. 
Asked about efforts made to form an alliance with the Congress, he said: “We are trying to save the country. We wanted an alliance to fight for the people.”
At the venue, some persons present could be heard shouting the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Delhi Police Lok Sabha polls 2019 India elections 2019

