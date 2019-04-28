AAP's Atishi seeks 72-hour ban on Gautam Gambhir for poll code breaches

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Targeting her East Delhi rival Gautam Gambhir again on Sunday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nominee Atishi Marlena approached the Election Commission against the latter accusing him of holding a campaign rally without permission.

In a letter addressed to the Returning Officer, Atishi claimed the former India cricketer held a rally at J&K Block in Delhi’s Dilshad Garden without permission from the poll panel.

“The rally held by him is in violation of Model Code of Conduct. This is the second such violation by him in the last three days which makes him a repeated offender. In the light of repeated willful violation, I request you to register an FIR against him and to bar him from campaigning for 72hours,” Atishi wrote in the letter.

On Friday, a complaint was filed against the BJP greenhorn after Atishi claimed he held two voter identification cards. “When you don’t know the rules, why play the game? First he filed nomination despite holding two voter ID cards. Now, he is holding rallies without seeking the EC’s permission. He will be disqualified soon,” Atishi said.

Hitting back at her, Gambhir said she doesn’t have anything to seek votes on and is hence, raising baseless allegations against him. “When you don’t have a vision to take the country forward, you are left with little option than to make such groundless allegations. I only hold one Voter ID card, from Rajender Nagar. I used to live with my maternal grandparents at Ramjas Road (Karol Bagh) as a child and never applied for any other voter ID card,” Gambhir said.

