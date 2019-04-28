At least eight shanties gutted after fire breaks out in Delhi's RK Puram

By PTI

NEW DELHI: At least eight shanties were gutted after a fire broke out at RK Puram here on Sunday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

The fire department received information about the incident at around 5.15 PM after which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.

"At least eight shanties located opposite Nivedita Kunj in RK Puram Sector-7 were gutted after a fire broke out.

However, the fire was brought under control by 5.50 PM," an official said.

No injury or casualty was reported, the fire official said, adding the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.