At least eight shanties gutted after fire breaks out in Delhi's RK Puram

The fire department received information about the incident at around 5.15 PM after which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Published: 28th April 2019 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

Fire breaks out in an area outside Sonia Gandhi Camp in RK Puram Sector 7. (Photo : Twitter/ ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: At least eight shanties were gutted after a fire broke out at RK Puram here on Sunday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

"At least eight shanties located opposite Nivedita Kunj in RK Puram Sector-7 were gutted after a fire broke out.

However, the fire was brought under control by 5.50 PM," an official said.

No injury or casualty was reported, the fire official said, adding the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

 

