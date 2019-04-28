Home Cities Delhi

Man held with two live bullets at Delhi's IGI airport ​

Two live bullet rounds of 7.65 mm calibre were recovered from the passenger who was supposed to take a flight to Mumbai.

Published: 28th April 2019 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Mumbai-bound passenger has been apprehended at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying two live bullets in his baggage, an official said Sunday.

An officer of the Central Industrial Security Force, deputed at terminal-1D of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) to scan baggages, detected bullet-like objects while checking the bag of passenger Mohd H Qureshi on Saturday, he said.

"Two live bullet rounds of 7.65 mm calibre were recovered from the passenger who was supposed to take a flight to Mumbai," the official said.

The traveller was not allowed to board the flight and was handed over to the Delhi Police as he could not produce any document for the ammunition, he added.

Carrying arms and ammunition inside an airport terminal area or an aircraft is banned under the Indian aviation laws.

