Home Cities Delhi

'When you don't know the rules, why play the game': Atishi asks Gambhir

In a tweet, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate said after double entries in voters list, now Gambhir faces FIR for holding illegal rally.

Published: 28th April 2019 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir

BJP's East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir during a Election campaign in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: "When you don't know the rules, why play the game?" This was AAP's East Delhi candidate Atishi's question to her rival from BJP Gautam Gambhir after the constituency's returning officer Saturday asked police to take action against him for holding a public meeting without permission.

In a tweet, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate said after double entries in voters list, now Gambhir faces FIR for holding "illegal rally".

The cricketer-turned-politician, who is making his electoral debut from the seat, had held the public meeting in Jangpura on Thursday.

"First, Discrepancies in nomination papers. Then, Criminal offence of having 2 voter IDs. Now, FIR for illegal rally (sic)," Atishi said on Twitter.

The returning officer, East Delhi parliamentary constituency, K Mahesh, has asked the Delhi Police to take action against Gambhir for allegedly violating norms.

Police have lodged a formal complaint.

Officials said the public meeting was held on Thursday in Jangpura without prior permission.

"My question to Gautam Gambhir: When you don't know the rules, why play the game? (sic)" she tweeted.

Atishi Thursday had filed a criminal complaint against Gambhir for allegedly enrolling as a voter in more than one constituency in violation of the Representation of the People Act (RPA).

She had earlier complained to the Election Commission that there were discrepancies in the nomination papers of Gambhir, but the cricketer's candidature was accepted by the poll panel.

Atishi, Gambhir and Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely have locked horns in a triangular contest in the East Delhi constituency.

Delhi goes to poll in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 12 and the results would be declared on May 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet Airways employees gather to appeal to the government to save their company, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Save Jet Airways! Save Our Future- Employees take out candle march
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi's NTR director Ram Gopal Varma arrested in Vijayawada, sent back to Hyderabad
Gallery
England will begin its World Cup campaign against South Africa on the opening day, May 30 at The Oval, London. (Photos | Agencies)
ICC World Cup squads: Eoin Morgan's England remains talking point among critics and fans
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp