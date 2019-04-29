Home Cities Delhi

Accident near South Ex: Two killed, one hurt 

Two men were killed and a woman critically injured after a speeding truck smashed into a divider, veered off the road and hit two cars in south Delhi in the early hours on Sunday. 

Published: 29th April 2019

Three occupants were traveling in the sedan which was damaged beyond repair in the accident near South Extension on Sunday | Express PHOTO

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two men were killed and a woman critically injured after a speeding truck smashed into a divider, veered off the road and hit two cars in south Delhi in the early hours on Sunday. 
The truck hit the road divider on a carriageway before hitting two cars — a Honda City with three persons aboard and a Creta with four occupants — coming from AIIMS at 12.15 a.m. near the South extension area. The heavy vehicle has a registration number of Bharatpur, Rajasthan.

The three victims were travelling in the Honda City from Naraina after attending a wedding. “They were rushed to a Trauma Centre where the owner of the car and his driver were declared brought dead,” DCP, South, Vijay Kumar said. “The truck coming from Lajpat Nagar was heading to Dhaula Kuan. It rammed into the divider at an under pass at South Extension and landed on the opposite side,” he said, adding the driver was absconding. 

The deceased were identified as Dalip Dutta, 52, a property dealer and resident of Lajpat Nagar, and his driver Ravi Prasad, 48, from Krishna Nagar. “Dalip’s wife Seema Dutta, 49, was injured in the accident. She is in a critical condition and is undergoing treatment at a hospital,” said Kumar.
Avinash Jindal, Saurabh Jindal, Ankit Garg, and Sammi Garg, in their mid-twenties, escaped with minor injuries even as their Creta was damaged in the accident. 

The DCP said a case was registered against the driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the matter was being investigated. Both the cars and truck are heavily damaged. The driver fled from the spot, leaving behind the truck before a police team could apprehend him.
Probe could be tough as there were reports that no CCTV footage of the incident is available to identify or establish the sequence of accident.

