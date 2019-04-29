Cinema buff designs a collection 

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

It was his love for watching movies that inspired designer Sameer Madan, 26, to design his SS’19 collection, titled Process 4 after the ‘Process 4 of Technicolour’ concept used in movie making.

“During our numerous creative meetings, we would discuss motion pictures in some or other context. At one such meeting, we thought of taking a few steps back to see how it all started. That was how we got inspired to showcase a technical/machinery process in the most fashionable way possible” says Madan.

As fashion is a cycle and trends keep making a comeback, Madan’s collection too, is a mélange of old Hollywood silhouettes mixed with modern textures, techniques and textiles. “The key is to figure out a way to weave in the new fabrics and hold onto the old world charm,” says Madan, adding, “The puffy sleeves, bold colours and cuts are some of the old Hollywood silhouettes which were modernised in our SS19 collection. Giving it a modern twist and yet keep the glamorous old Hollywood charm intact.”

Since it’s summer and considering the climate we look at today, the fabrics were selected keeping in mind these two aspects. “There is a lot of cottons and lightweight satin incorporated in the collection. One of the major highlights is satin as a fabric in our menswear. Breaking a lot of barriers and using the fabric in its most authentic form. And the vivid geometric prints have been developed on organic fabrics,” says he. Of course, the use of high-quality stretch is a staple at Sameer Madan.

The collection is bold, with the strong use the three primary colours – red, blue and yellow – inspired by the P-4 theme. “We worked with this base palette, and the mixture of any of those two colours would form the tertiary colour incorporated in the belts,” says Madan, who set up his eponymous brand in 2015.