Feverish pitch: Congress candidates hold voter outreach programmes in Delhi

Former Union Minister Ajay Maken and boxer Vijender Singh were among the Congress candidates who held voter outreach programmes in their constituencies on Sunday.

Published: 29th April 2019 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Congress candidate Vijender Singh campaigning in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter)

By Express News Service

Maken, contesting from the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, started his campaign from Panchsheel in south Delhi, where he interacted with people at a park while on his morning walk.

He then visited Greater Kailash 1 and met the residents and later kicked off a padayatra from Balmiki Basti, covering areas like Gandhi Sadan and Andh Mahavidyalaya.

Boxer-turned-politician Vijender Singh, fielded by the Congress from South Delhi Lok Sabha seat, began the day by offering prayers at the Dada Devi temple in Bijwasan. He then visited the Dada Dev boxing Academy in Palam village as part of his outreach programme.

Arvinder Singh Lovely, who is pitted against AAP’s Atishi and BJP’s candidate Gautam Gambhir from East Delhi seat, started his padayatra from Bhairav temple at Janta camp.

Congress’ J P Agarwal also took part in several voter outreach programmes in Chandni Chowk constituency.

Elections in the national capital are to be held on May 12. 

All seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi were won by the BJP in 2014, and the Congress finished second in six seats and third in one seat.

