Formula One: A prep update

By Express News Service

Hamilton has begun to work harder on his race starts this season and also disclosed that he changed the way he drove his Mercedes W10 at Shanghai, in order to understand its characteristics. At the start of the weekend, he was nowhere close to the pace of the Ferraris or teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Yet on Sunday when it mattered most, he smoked them.

Is he on an easy run to his sixth world championship? Or are Ferrari, Vettel and Leclerc just taking their time to get into a winning-combination-rhythm? What about Bottas? Is he going to offer a more consistent challenge to Hamilton or will his threat fade as the season gets into its groove?

One wonders with all the new regulations in place to make the current cars easier to follow, why Bottas isn’t all over his teammate’s gearbox more often. With Ferrari, it has been more evident. Almost to controversial levels. Charles Leclerc has been asked to move over and play a support role three times in three races so far. The team-orders strategy appeared to have backfired last time around as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen managed to successfully undercut Leclerc and finish the race in P4. Ferrari had to settle for P3 and P5.

The silver arrows have recorded one-two finishes in all the three opening rounds of the 2019 season. An enormous feat that was last achieved only by the once-dominant Williams team in 1992!

All eyes will be on the preseason favourite Ferrari yet again, as Sebastian Vettel dials into the street-circuit of Baku for the fourth time. The east-European venue has not been a lucky hunting ground for the German quadruple-world-champ. In 2017, he drove into race leader Hamilton behind the Safety car and ultimately finished off the podium.

Last season, Vettel attempted an aggressive move to pass race leader Bottas, locked his wheels up and overshot the corner, leaving him with flat-spotted tyres finishing off the podium again. Baku’s layout, however, is a lot similar to Barcelona than Shanghai and Melbourne where Mercedes were untouchable. The long 2.2 km straight should aid spectacular slip-streaming and will reward Ferrari’s straight-line power. But interestingly, it is Bottas who holds F1’s all-time record of a dizzying 378 kmph in a Williams over here.

The writer is a motorsports enthusiast all set to cover the 2019 FIA Formula One™ season exclusively for Chennai Express’ Indulge edition.