Home Cities Delhi

High Court asks Delhi government to decide on Balwan Khokhar​'s parole

Khokhar has sought parole to file a special leave petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi HC order of December 17, 2018.

Published: 29th April 2019 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the state government to decide on the parole plea of Balwan Khokhar, who along with former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, has been sentenced to life imprisonment in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

Justice AK Chawla directed the Delhi Government to decide on Khokhar's plea by passing a speaking order to be passed two weeks after the end of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The Delhi Government Standing Counsel Rahul Mehra earlier submitted that as per the Model Code of Conduct, prisoners cannot be released during the election period and sought time to consider Khokhar's plea after Lok Sabha polls ended.

ALSO READ: Delhi government’s reply on 1984 anti-Sikh riots convict’s plea sought

Khokhar has sought parole to file a special leave petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court order of December 17, 2018.

A High Court division bench had, by this order, convicted Sajjan Kumar, former councillor Balwan Khokhar, former legislators Mahender Yadav, Krishan Khokar, Girdhari Lal and retired Captain Bhagmal for their involvement in the case.

Sajjan Kumar and the others were charged with instigating the killing of five members of a Sikh family -- Kehar Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Raghuvender Singh, Narender Pal Singh and Kuldeep Singh-- by a mob in Raj Nagar area of Delhi Cantonment on October 31, 1984.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Balwan Khokhar Delhi government Delhi HC Delhi High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp