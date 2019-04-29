High Court asks Delhi government to decide on Balwan Khokhar​'s parole

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the state government to decide on the parole plea of Balwan Khokhar, who along with former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, has been sentenced to life imprisonment in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

Justice AK Chawla directed the Delhi Government to decide on Khokhar's plea by passing a speaking order to be passed two weeks after the end of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The Delhi Government Standing Counsel Rahul Mehra earlier submitted that as per the Model Code of Conduct, prisoners cannot be released during the election period and sought time to consider Khokhar's plea after Lok Sabha polls ended.

Khokhar has sought parole to file a special leave petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court order of December 17, 2018.

A High Court division bench had, by this order, convicted Sajjan Kumar, former councillor Balwan Khokhar, former legislators Mahender Yadav, Krishan Khokar, Girdhari Lal and retired Captain Bhagmal for their involvement in the case.

Sajjan Kumar and the others were charged with instigating the killing of five members of a Sikh family -- Kehar Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Raghuvender Singh, Narender Pal Singh and Kuldeep Singh-- by a mob in Raj Nagar area of Delhi Cantonment on October 31, 1984.