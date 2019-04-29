INTERVIEW | Women’s safety top priority, don’t think outsider tag will be any hurdle: Vijender Singh

By Express News Service

Boxer Vijender Singh, 33, is making his electoral debut as a Congress candidate from South Delhi constituency, where he will face BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri and AAP’s Raghav Chadha. The swashbuckling pugilist tells Somrita Ghosh that his outsider tag is not an issue as in a short span he has accustomed himself to South Delhi, thanks to his sportsmanship. Excerpts:

What made you join the Congress?

I was heavily influenced by the principles and ideology that the party carries. My family has always been in support of the Congress and that is why I decided to join it. It is a big responsibility that the party has placed on my shoulders.

Sportspersons are straightforward. They don’t live in any fake world. This makes them stand out from the rest of the people. We can easily mingle with the people. We are usually away from the VIP culture. The same is true in my case, and that is why I can connect with the people easily.

You are from Haryana, but contesting for South Delhi. How will you connect with the voters?

I belong to a village in Haryana, but I have lived in different cities and abroad as well. By now I have learned how to adjust to different conditions and how to handle situations. I don’t think that my being an outsider will be a hurdle. South Delhi has people from different classes, castes and backgrounds. I have met people from all strata of society, and I am aware of their issues which have not been addressed in these five years.

What are the issues you have identified in your constituency?

Women’s safety is the top priority for me. The ruling party had promised deployment of two female security personnel each in state buses, something that has not been done. The government had promised to open more schools and talked of coming up with universities, but that also failed. South Delhi is a big constituency, and the majority of the poll promises have not been fulfilled.

You shared a video of a mohalla clinic in South Delhi recently…

It is just the beginning, as more is yet to come. There are many loopholes which need to be addressed and disclosed in the public. I would want more and more people to raise their voice against issues, and bring about a change in the constituency for their betterment.

Your thoughts on the Congress manifesto. Do you think the NYAY scheme of giving `72,000 per year to five crore poorest families is feasible?

I had a word with the locals and they were happy with our manifesto. As far as the Nyay scheme is considered, it is possible. Kahi ka kahi jor de aur kahi ka kahi ghata de to ye policy possible hai (If we add something or subtract from somewhere, then it can be done).

The AAP had talked about coming up with a constituency-wise manifesto. Do you have any similar plan?

I met Sheila Dikshit and discussed how we can implement the party’s promises for the constituency. I have pitched in for more engagement of youths and children with sports activities, irrespective of their economic status. She (Dikshit) said it will be considered. There is another important scheme. I have also suggested giving concession on metro rides to the underprivileged children.

How tough you think will this election be for you? What do you think of your opponents?

‘BJP ke jo sansad hai wo mujra sansad hai’ (The BJP MP is a good-for-nothing lawmaker). I came to know that he recently had hit someone. There are criminal cases pending against him. He has also been involved in targeting people from Purvanchal and even ill-behaved with his own party’s workers. If he is still voted to power, then it’s unfortunate. Raghav is a ‘sanitizer boy’ — the AAP candidate applies sanitizer whenever he shakes hands.

How are your terms with Rahul Gandhi?

Not all things can be shared. All I can share is that Rahul Gandhi is a big fan of boxing and he watches it as well. He had seen me representing the country as well. He is well connected with sports and has a deep understanding of it.

Any political leader you look upon as an inspiration?

I look up to Priyanka Gandhi for learning… I appreciate her simplicity and modest nature.